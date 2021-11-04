 NFL Free Agency --- WR's | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Free Agency --- WR's

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,219
Reaction score
12,341
From PFF.

WIDE RECEIVER

Best available​

PlayerAgeThree-year PFF gradePos Rank
Davante Adams3093.01
Chris Godwin2690.52
Allen Robinson II2987.13
Courtland Sutton2786.34
Mike Williams2878.55
image-14-1.png


Depth options

image-9.png


The good news is that there are more top quartile free agent wide receivers available than any offseason since at least 2013.

The bad news is that the talent runs dry after the cream of the crop.

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin and the Bears' Allen Robinson are back on this list after each received the franchise tag last offseason. In 2022, they’ll have to compete with arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL in Packers star Davante Adams, who is looking to become the highest-paid wide receiver in football. And if he keeps up his current pace, that may become his contract floor.

Adams’ 92.2 receiving grade and 22 explosive receptions rank first among wide receivers so far in 2021, and his 3.25 yards per route run ranks third. He’s the gold standard at wide receiver over the last two seasons, and he’s about to be paid accordingly.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,219
Reaction score
12,341
I'd definitely spend here. Besides Waddle, there isn't much else at wide receiver for Miami.

Parker and Williams just can't stay healthy. Fuller was a terrible free agent acquisition. Can't see the Dolphins keeping him.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,641
Reaction score
4,100
Location
Everywhere
I don't even care so long as they aren't a porcelain sculpture. If they can stay on the field, it is a dramatic improvement. I don't even want to speculate till the end of the season on FA.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,219
Reaction score
12,341
E30M3 said:
I don't even care so long as they aren't a porcelain sculpture. If they can stay on the field, it is a dramatic improvement. I don't even want to speculate till the end of the season on FA.
Click to expand...
No joke. This could have been a nice group if Parker and Fuller could stay healthy.

I assume GB will keep Adams, but some of these top guys could be available.
 
Delvin

Delvin

Second String
Joined
Mar 17, 2021
Messages
1,512
Reaction score
1,690
Location
Phoenix
I wouldn't spend big here. I think there are other places of greater importance.

Maybe focus on guys who get separation and have bad QBs. Deonte Harris (3.8) and Jamison Crowder (3.4) both fit that mold.

NGS | NFL Next Gen Stats

NFL’s Next Gen Stats captures real time location data, speed and acceleration for every player, every play on every inch of the field. Discover Next Gen Stats News, Charts, and Statistics.
nextgenstats.nfl.com nextgenstats.nfl.com
 
V

VanzGinkel

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2021
Messages
318
Reaction score
411
Age
35
Location
Northern Virginia
Mack Hollins should get more reps. Waddle as a #2, Hollins as a #3, and anyone as a #4 should be just fine. Just need to find that #1 guy who ideally should be Parker but he cant stay healthy.
 
Csonked Out

Csonked Out

Club Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2013
Messages
2,603
Reaction score
3,390
Location
Bismarck, ND
I would give Davante Adams a blank check and let him fill in his price. 5 years 100 million. Give tua his number 1 to pair with waddle
 
Delsolar16

Delsolar16

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 18, 2009
Messages
354
Reaction score
610
Location
Miami, FL
I bet if you could take all of these players our offensive production would be almost exactly the same. With poor coaches and OCs with terrible play calls, route trees, situational awareness, etc, you wont be able to get much out of even elite talent. Or maybe I'm jaded
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom