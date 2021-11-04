NFL Free Agency --- WR's

SF Dolphin Fan
From PFF.
The good news is that there are more top quartile free agent wide receivers available than any offseason since at least 2013.
The bad news is that the talent runs dry after the cream of the crop.
The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin and the Bears' Allen Robinson are back on this list after each received the franchise tag last offseason. In 2022, they’ll have to compete with arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL in Packers star Davante Adams, who is looking to become the highest-paid wide receiver in football. And if he keeps up his current pace, that may become his contract floor.
Adams’ 92.2 receiving grade and 22 explosive receptions rank first among wide receivers so far in 2021, and his 3.25 yards per route run ranks third. He’s the gold standard at wide receiver over the last two seasons, and he’s about to be paid accordingly.
WIDE RECEIVER
Best available
|Player
|Age
|Three-year PFF grade
|Pos Rank
|Davante Adams
|30
|93.0
|1
|Chris Godwin
|26
|90.5
|2
|Allen Robinson II
|29
|87.1
|3
|Courtland Sutton
|27
|86.3
|4
|Mike Williams
|28
|78.5
|5
