NFL Free Agents

Goonies

Goonies

Geno Atkins @ 33 , on a cheap deal would add nice depth if healthy.
Schwartz from KC for OT depth
Hooker is 25 years old, injuries has killed his career, smh crazy
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Schwartz would be a good add unless he is just ready to retire
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

I get that Bell was pursing a chip! But I think he really missed a huge opportunity with Miami. IMO, he would have been the featured back over Gaskin and assuming he produced would continue to hold that position headed into camp.
 
Travis34

Travis34

Lots of good ol veterans on there.. I think we’re probably mostly good
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Trai Turner is interesting. Wonder why he hasn't signed yet. Not a big need for Miami, but if he's cheap why not?

Houston can still rush the passer. I thought Ingram was close to a done deal for Miami. Maybe that's still possible if his price goes down?

I'd sign a running back. AP would be my first choice. Maybe even Frank Gore.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Gsmack_42 said:
So the top 100 free agents that haven’t figured out what they are supplying isn’t worth what they are demanding.
Click to expand...
About as untrue as is possible. I'd imagine that this year we will see many FAs never set foot on the field as most teams have no money and are struggling to find money to sign draft picks
 
