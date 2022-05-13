NFL Game Broadcasting news, schedule, and the new way to watch the NFL in 2022

DOLFANMIKE
The NFL schedule makers were on NFL radio this morning and went over the schedule and how we will be able to watch games this year with Amazon.
One of the major changes for broadcasts is that CBS and other channels will no longer specialize in just home AFC or NFC games. Broadcasts are now a mixed package for all the networks to carry week to week. Subscribers will watch games through Prime Video and those games (as mentioned) will be random on which network actually broadcasts the game. Lastly, the format for watching the games will be just like it has been on the NFL Gameday pass. I've used the Gameday pass for two seasons now to stream the games and it is a great way to enjoy the NFL. You can watch the game live, watch on on a desired replay (anytime you want all year) and watch Redzone and other shortened versions of the games (30 minute games). It's a great format (my favorite way to watch the games). You will be able to watch on TV big screens, computer screens, and cell phones. Digital picture quality and sound.
The schedule:
Dolphins schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 3: 9/25 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 4: 9/29 at Bengals (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Week 5: 10/9 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 6: 10/16 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 7: 10/23 vs. Steelers (Sunday), 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 8: 10/30 at Lions, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 9: 11/6 at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 10: 11/13 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 11: BYE
- Week 12: 11/27 vs. Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 13: 12/4 at 49ers, 4 p.m., FOX
- Week 14: 12/11 at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS
- Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Bills, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/25 vs. Packers (Christmas Day), 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 17: 1/1 at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Jets, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 4 at Bengals
- Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs Steelers
