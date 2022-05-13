NFL Game Broadcasting news, schedule, and the new way to watch the NFL in 2022

Dolphins schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)​

Week 1: 9/11 vs. Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2: 9/18 at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 4: 9/29 at Bengals (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Week 5: 10/9 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 6: 10/16 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Steelers (Sunday), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 8: 10/30 at Lions, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 9: 11/6 at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 10: 11/13 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 13: 12/4 at 49ers, 4 p.m., FOX

Week 14: 12/11 at Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Bills, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/25 vs. Packers (Christmas Day), 1 p.m., FOX

Week 17: 1/1 at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Jets, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games​

Thursday Night Football: Week 4 at Bengals

Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs Steelers

The NFL schedule makers were on NFL radio this morning and went over the schedule and how we will be able to watch games this year with Amazon.One of the major changes for broadcasts is that CBS and other channels will no longer specialize in just home AFC or NFC games. Broadcasts are now a mixed package for all the networks to carry week to week. Subscribers will watch games throughand those games (as mentioned) will be random on which network actually broadcasts the game. Lastly, the format for watching the games will be just like it has been on the NFL Gameday pass. I've used the Gameday pass for two seasons now to stream the games and it is a great way to enjoy the NFL. You can watch the game live, watch on on a desired replay (anytime you want all year) and watch Redzone and other shortened versions of the games (30 minute games). It's a great format (my favorite way to watch the games). You will be able to watch on TV big screens, computer screens, and cell phones. Digital picture quality and sound.The schedule:I'm excited this year as it will be my first time getting to go to a home game in Miami. It looks like a brutal schedule but I think the games will be more than competitive and we'll be fine. If you haven't got your favorite screen setup to watch Prime Video it's a very simple setup process and takes about 10 minutes to install the hardware and software. It's pretty much plug and play.