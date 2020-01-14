NFL Head Coach and Assistant Hiring Rules

Teams can interview any assistant coaches from other teams who are not in the playoffs. They must, however, request permission if a coach is under contract with another team.Teams can block a candidate from interviewing for a position that would be a lateral move, but can’t stop assistant coaches from interviewing for a position that is a promotion . . .***** In this article you can find rules for the hiring of all levels of coaching staff, from Head Coach on down. Includes when the rules are in effect for candidates on playoff teams; during and after the playoffs.