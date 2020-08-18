NFL Injuries Start Piling Up As Teams Ramp Up Practice | Over the Cap NFL Injuries Start Piling Up As Teams Ramp Up Practice | Over the Cap

Gerald McCoy, Defensive Tackle, Cowboys

McCoy tore his quad during drills and will likely miss the entire year with the Cowboys. McCoy signed a three year, $18 million contract with Dallas this offseason and was expected to be a major contributor to the team’s defensive front. Dallas did protect themselves somewhat for injury with $750,000 per year being tied to health. McCoy’s cap number is $4.25 million this year but Dallas will get a $750,000 credit applied to the 2021 salary cap. McCoy has $3.5 million of his 2021 $5 million salary protected so he should get a chance to play with Dallas next year. Dallas will have to decide if its necessary to go into free agency and see if they should take a shot on someone like a Damon Harrison for the year.