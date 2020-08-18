NFL Injuries Start Piling Up As Teams Ramp Up Practice

overthecap.com

Gerald McCoy, Defensive Tackle, Cowboys
McCoy tore his quad during drills and will likely miss the entire year with the Cowboys. McCoy signed a three year, $18 million contract with Dallas this offseason and was expected to be a major contributor to the team’s defensive front. Dallas did protect themselves somewhat for injury with $750,000 per year being tied to health. McCoy’s cap number is $4.25 million this year but Dallas will get a $750,000 credit applied to the 2021 salary cap. McCoy has $3.5 million of his 2021 $5 million salary protected so he should get a chance to play with Dallas next year. Dallas will have to decide if its necessary to go into free agency and see if they should take a shot on someone like a Damon Harrison for the year.
 
They released him today

 
