 nfl is on about 60 channels | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

nfl is on about 60 channels

W

wontrememberthis

Rookie
Joined
Oct 5, 2021
Messages
49
Reaction score
52
Age
57
Location
ontario canada
30ish are new england, 30ish are tampa bay, 1 is eagles giants, im watching eagles giants, my son is an eagles fan, watching jalen hurts is like watching your offense run the wildcat every play.
with this many channels you'd think 1 of them would play the dolphins game, sounds like im missing a good one
 
