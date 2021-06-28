 NFL looking to sell a stake in the NFL Network, (Salary Cap implications?) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL looking to sell a stake in the NFL Network, (Salary Cap implications?)

Mark_J

Mark_J

Bandwidth Of Brothers
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 15, 2021
Messages
719
Reaction score
2,212
Location
Alabama
So it looks like the NFL has taken a pretty big hit from Cord-Cutters (those people moving to 100% streaming platforms rather than sticking with Cable TV) and have lost 4 million subscribers. In addition they have announced that they will only be carrying 7 games this year once Amazon takes over Thursday Night Football. Other than actual football games there doesn't seem to be a huge attraction to the NFL Network as a channel to watch.

www.outkick.com

NFL Looking to Sell Stake in NFL Network – OutKick

The NFL is looking to sell stake in NFL Network and other league-owned media properties, which include NFL Network's RedZone and NFL.com. In a letter
www.outkick.com www.outkick.com


Looking for a partner to take over a big chunk of their own media platforms could mean a reduction in revenue directly impacting the Salary Cap, it also doesn't account for people that have just stopped watching the NFL altogether.(let's not make this political).

So the point of this thread is, do you think the Salary Cap next year will have as big of an increase like everyone is hoping? Or considering how technology is constantly changing and with the NFL not being a tech company do you think the NFL will struggle to capitalize on the streaming market and start to lose some revenue? If so how would that impact our next few years with so many young players looking for salary increases?
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,377
Reaction score
2,868
Age
31
Location
New York
Mark_J said:
So it looks like the NFL has taken a pretty big hit from Cord-Cutters (those people moving to 100% streaming platforms rather than sticking with Cable TV) and have lost 4 million subscribers. In addition they have announced that they will only be carrying 7 games this year once Amazon takes over Thursday Night Football. Other than actual football games there doesn't seem to be a huge attraction to the NFL Network as a channel to watch.

www.outkick.com

NFL Looking to Sell Stake in NFL Network – OutKick

The NFL is looking to sell stake in NFL Network and other league-owned media properties, which include NFL Network's RedZone and NFL.com. In a letter
www.outkick.com www.outkick.com


Looking for a partner to take over a big chunk of their own media platforms could mean a reduction in revenue directly impacting the Salary Cap, it also doesn't account for people that have just stopped watching the NFL altogether.(let's not make this political).

So the point of this thread is, do you think the Salary Cap next year will have as big of an increase like everyone is hoping? Or considering how technology is constantly changing and with the NFL not being a tech company do you think the NFL will struggle to capitalize on the streaming market and start to lose some revenue? If so how would that impact our next few years with so many young players looking for salary increases?
Click to expand...
I’m no expert on the matter, but I am pretty sure the NFL still gets paid regardless of the platform people watch. For example, Amazon is paying the NFL $1B per year for the next 11 years just to have the rights to Thursday night football. If anything you could think of it like the stores that are closing physical locations and moving to at home/online only; they are cutting the dead weight to maximize profits.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,215
Reaction score
15,233
Location
Bahamas
This will not affect the NFL business side at all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom