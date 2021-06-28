NFL looking to sell a stake in the NFL Network, (Salary Cap implications?)

NFL Looking to Sell Stake in NFL Network – OutKick The NFL is looking to sell stake in NFL Network and other league-owned media properties, which include NFL Network's RedZone and NFL.com. In a letter

So it looks like the NFL has taken a pretty big hit from Cord-Cutters (those people moving to 100% streaming platforms rather than sticking with Cable TV) and have lost 4 million subscribers. In addition they have announced that they will only be carrying 7 games this year once Amazon takes over Thursday Night Football. Other than actual football games there doesn't seem to be a huge attraction to the NFL Network as a channel to watch.Looking for a partner to take over a big chunk of their own media platforms could mean a reduction in revenue directly impacting the Salary Cap, it also doesn't account for people that have just stopped watching the NFL altogether.(let's not make this political).So the point of this thread is, do you think the Salary Cap next year will have as big of an increase like everyone is hoping? Or considering how technology is constantly changing and with the NFL not being a tech company do you think the NFL will struggle to capitalize on the streaming market and start to lose some revenue? If so how would that impact our next few years with so many young players looking for salary increases?