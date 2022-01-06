NFL On Standby With Alternate Location For SB (COVID) - Dallas

Fin-Loco
Sell crazy someplace else. We're all stocked up.
The mind reels to contemplate the logistical super nightmare of moving the Superbowl. Hotel changes and conference space alone would be literal insanity.
NFL has alternate sites lined up for Super Bowl LVI in case of COVID restrictions in L.A. - ProFootballTalk
The decision by the Recording Academy and CBS to postpone the 64th annual Grammy Awards over health and safety concerns prompted a question to the NFL on Wednesday. The Grammys were scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.The NFL...
