NFL QBs Mocked up as Women...

claytonduper
Starter
- Joined
- May 23, 2004
- Messages
- 1,529
- Reaction score
- 765
Probably not "Miami" related but there is a picture of Tua. This is Hilarious during this non-football time.
Top NFL Quarterbacks as Women – Bon Voyaged
One social media user decided to take their followers into an alternate universe where all of the top NFL quarterbacks were women. This gender swap was created by Twitter user @notkdk3 as they reimagined the world of pro football. The current roster of quarterbacks all got to enjoy seeing what...
bonvoyaged.com