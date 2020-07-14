NFL QBs Mocked up as Women...

Probably not "Miami" related but there is a picture of Tua. This is Hilarious during this non-football time.

Top NFL Quarterbacks as Women – Bon Voyaged

One social media user decided to take their followers into an alternate universe where all of the top NFL quarterbacks were women. This gender swap was created by Twitter user @notkdk3 as they reimagined the world of pro football. The current roster of quarterbacks all got to enjoy seeing what...
Female Joe Burrow looks like the first of many mug shots involving meth.
Female Drew Brees somehow still looks like Drew Brees.
Female Sam Darnold looks like the bad end of a blind double date.
 
