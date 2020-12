phinatic0083 said: 1st the push off by Agholor on his TD pass that wasn’t called... the. The BS PI call on Jones that was a blatant phantom call... and then these refs hit Van Noy with a freaking penalty for reacting to the motioning FB!?!? Like seriously how does this series of bad calls happen like this at the pro level? That was some horrible officiating. Click to expand...

agree that push off by agholor should have been a offensive PI call, but you can make the argument he didn’t see it because he stuck Byron in the chest while Byron was blocking his view because of his hands up.that PI call on Byron was gross. The ref was looking right at it and saw the entire thing. there is no way you can convince me he didn’t see that as clean. Glad karma was paying attention.