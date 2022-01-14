NFL rookie rankings: Waddle, Phillips and Holland Top 15

Last year when we had three first and none of the rookie really made a huge impact or received this attention I knew it was not good. You can tell all ready this class it different. 2020 all those picks and only Davis made all rookie on pft or something.

Then people said rookies didn’t need to make impact as rookies. They don’t buy this 2021 class was so much better and different.

Love holland and waddle.



Phillips. I like to see him beat the tackle one on one and it not be scheme driven. But he did help other guys get sacks