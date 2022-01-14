 NFL rookie rankings: Waddle, Phillips and Holland Top 15 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL rookie rankings: Waddle, Phillips and Holland Top 15

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,914
Reaction score
20,238
Location
Bahamas
Rank
6

Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins · WR
Waddle set a rookie record with 104 receptions and he's only scratching the surface of his talent. Hopefully the Dolphins look to exploit his field-stretching ability more often next season.


Rank
8

Jaelan Phillips
Miami Dolphins · OLB
Phillips was the most gifted true edge rusher in this draft class and it showed in his rookie production (8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits). He is a natural bender at the top of his rush and displayed his ability to finish.


Rank
13

Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins · S
The second-rounder proved to be one of the best value picks in the draft. Holland boasts tremendous speed and instincts, and his versatility played a major part in Miami's defensive dominance during the seven-game win streak.


www.nfl.com

NFL rookie rankings: Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons headline top 25 after transcendent regular season

With the 2021 NFL regular season in the books, Daniel Jeremiah provides a final ranking of the top 25 rookies. Who claims the No. 1 spot: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons or Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase?
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

I'm spicy.
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
314
Reaction score
456
With the hit/miss rate being historically horrendous, hitting on those 3 guys in 1 draft is beyond amazing.

Dolphins fans should rejoice as the future looks bright when centered on those 3 pieces.
 
B

bdizzle00

Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,899
Reaction score
2,179
Grier had a really impressive first 3 picks last year. There’s no denying it. Was it the best 3 picks for our team? Not sure.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
2,719
Reaction score
2,580
Age
45
Last year when we had three first and none of the rookie really made a huge impact or received this attention I knew it was not good. You can tell all ready this class it different. 2020 all those picks and only Davis made all rookie on pft or something.
Then people said rookies didn’t need to make impact as rookies. They don’t buy this 2021 class was so much better and different.
Love holland and waddle.

Phillips. I like to see him beat the tackle one on one and it not be scheme driven. But he did help other guys get sacks
 
J

JBinSD

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 16, 2005
Messages
1,781
Reaction score
131
Location
San Diego
Was just about to post this article.

Really awesome to see. I wish we came away with Creed Humphrey in this draft, too! But that seems a bit greedy.

Let’s hope we have this drafting success to shore up (well, build from scratch) a competent and at least middling OL next year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom