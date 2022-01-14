NFL rookie rankings: Waddle, Phillips and Holland Top 15

andyahs
Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins · WR
Waddle set a rookie record with 104 receptions and he's only scratching the surface of his talent. Hopefully the Dolphins look to exploit his field-stretching ability more often next season.
Rank
8
Jaelan Phillips
Miami Dolphins · OLB
Phillips was the most gifted true edge rusher in this draft class and it showed in his rookie production (8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits). He is a natural bender at the top of his rush and displayed his ability to finish.
Rank
13
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins · S
The second-rounder proved to be one of the best value picks in the draft. Holland boasts tremendous speed and instincts, and his versatility played a major part in Miami's defensive dominance during the seven-game win streak.
NFL rookie rankings: Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons headline top 25 after transcendent regular season
With the 2021 NFL regular season in the books, Daniel Jeremiah provides a final ranking of the top 25 rookies. Who claims the No. 1 spot: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons or Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase?
www.nfl.com