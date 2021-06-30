 NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams for 2021...Fins at 22 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams for 2021...Fins at 22

i

22. Miami Dolphins

Biggest strength: Xavien Howard is coming off a tremendous 2020 season in which he had a legitimate argument for being named Defensive Player of the Year. His 20 combined pass breakups and interceptions last season weren't an aberration, either. In fact, 18.7% of Howard's targets have resulted in a pass breakup or interception since 2016, leading all cornerbacks who were targeted at least 150 times over that stretch. He and Byron Jones give Brian Flores one of the league's best cornerback duos.

Biggest weakness: The Dolphins will once again be heavily reliant on youth along the offensive line. Austin Jackson (37th-highest grade at left tackle), Solomon Kindley (38th at right guard) and Robert Hunt (20th at right tackle) all had shaky stretches as rookies last season. Now the Dolphins could be turning to another rookie at right tackle (Liam Eichenberg) and a new addition at center (Matt Skura) alongside that youth. A lot is riding on those young offensive linemen developing quickly, including Tua Tagovailoa's future.

X factor for 2021: Miami has speed to burn following the offseason additions of William Fuller V in free agency and Jaylen Waddle early in the 2021 NFL draft. Those two obviously add a vertical dimension to this offense, but their speed and ability to separate should also provide more open targets over the middle of the field for Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa's 67.9% completion percentage on throws between the numbers last season ranked 30th among 32 qualifiers ahead of only Drew Lock and Carson Wentz.


Agree?


that's fair. let's see what they prove on the field this year. lots of young guys with projections to do well but time will tell.
 
Nope......

I realize a lot is based on "potential" for this team, but 22 is too low.

We won 10 games last season, and I would say our roster, particularly offensively, is considerably better now.

It just doesn't add up.

We may not be top 10, but we surely aren't bottom third.
 
