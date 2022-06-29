NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams for 2022: Strengths, weaknesses and X factors. Fins #10

We ranked all 32 NFL rosters: Strengths, weaknesses, X factors and projected starting lineups Pro Football Focus stacks the most complete rosters from top to bottom, with Super Bowl contenders leading the way.

10. Miami DolphinsBiggest strength: The speed Miami can put on the field with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver, Mike Gesicki at tight end and Raheem Mostert at running back should be a frightening proposition for opposing defenses. That speed obviously poses a downfield threat, but its biggest impact might come via Tua Tagovailoa operating as a point guard while Miami's playmakers create explosive plays with the ball in their hands. Hill and Waddle were both top-12 wide receivers in the NFL last season in yards after the catch.Biggest weakness: The right side of the Dolphins' offensive line will have a lot of highly drafted talent available to fill two starting spots, but that talent has yet to establish itself in the form of quality NFL starters. Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson were all drafted with top-40 picks in the past three offseasons, but none has cracked a 70.0 PFF grade as of yet. Right tackle is the biggest concern, assuming Hunt remains at right guard. Eichenberg and Jackson have combined for a 46.3 pass-blocking grade when lined up at tackle in the NFL.X factor for 2022: Few quarterbacks have been criticized as much as Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Tagovailoa has been asked to operate behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league across his first two NFL seasons, but his lack of big-play ability is still concerning. His 2.3% big-time throw rate -- defined as well-placed passes downfield or into tight windows -- ranks 30th out of 32 qualifying quarterbacks since 2020. The Dolphins have done a good job of surrounding him with more talent this offseason. Now, it's on him to produce in a make-or-break year.