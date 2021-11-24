 NFL settles St. Louis' lawsuit over Rams' relocation to Los Angeles for $790 million | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL settles St. Louis' lawsuit over Rams' relocation to Los Angeles for $790 million

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
23,428
Reaction score
18,197
Location
Columbus, OH
www.espn.com

Source: NFL settles St. Louis' lawsuit for $790M

The NFL and the city of St. Louis have agreed to a $790 million settlement over a lawsuit filed in 2017 after the Rams relocated to Los Angeles, a source confirmed to ESPN.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

Not sure how this affects Miami and owner Stephen Ross but it sounds like this settlement nearing approximately $800m will be split among the 31 owners to pay...that's insane. Even though Ross did approve for the move to begin with. CIN and SD (at the time ) were the only ones to vote against the Rams move to LA, if you recall...Ross and Carolina's owner were the only ones to vote against the Raiders move to Vegas. Not sure if Oakland is using the NFL as well for their move.
 
F

FanEnSpain

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2021
Messages
355
Reaction score
485
Age
35
Location
Madrid
i really dont get the idea of having two teams in one city like LA and NY. There are so many other areas in the country that could use teams, now St Louis has no football team and neither does San Diego.

Utah, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City are some areas that have teams in other leagues but not NFL
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
23,428
Reaction score
18,197
Location
Columbus, OH
FanEnSpain said:
i really dont get the idea of having two teams in one city like LA and NY. There are so many other areas in the country that could use teams, now St Louis has no football team and neither does San Diego.

Utah, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City are some areas that have teams in other leagues but not NFL
Click to expand...
All about the $$$$$$$. Kroenke had no intentions of staying in STL even if they did get them a new stadium, he wanted a new stadium in a huge market like LA and eventually host a SB in a state of the art stadium which he got.

San Diego isn't taking another team that's not the Chargers, and they're not taking the Chargers back until they're no longer owned by the Spanos family.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom