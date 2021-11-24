NFL settles St. Louis' lawsuit over Rams' relocation to Los Angeles for $790 million

Source: NFL settles St. Louis' lawsuit for $790M The NFL and the city of St. Louis have agreed to a $790 million settlement over a lawsuit filed in 2017 after the Rams relocated to Los Angeles, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Not sure how this affects Miami and owner Stephen Ross but it sounds like this settlement nearing approximately $800m will be split among the 31 owners to pay...that's insane. Even though Ross did approve for the move to begin with. CIN and SD (at the time ) were the only ones to vote against the Rams move to LA, if you recall...Ross and Carolina's owner were the only ones to vote against the Raiders move to Vegas. Not sure if Oakland is using the NFL as well for their move.