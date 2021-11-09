NFL should shed 2 franchises and go to 30 teams..

And the Miami Dolphins should be one of the 2 cut, along with Jax.



Seriously, this is never going to get better and, in part, because people have better things to do with their time in Miami FLA than spend stupid money to watch ****ty football.

Stephen Ross has killed this franchise dead.

I strongly believe there will never be another playoff win by the Miami Dolphins until they get contracted for a few years and the brand is resurrected from the dead like when Art Modell raped the city of Cleveland.



Or not.



Feels right at the moment, though.