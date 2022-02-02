 NFL Strike year coming? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Strike year coming?

F

fmcowboy

There could be some serious blowback around these allegations by Flo. Regardless of an outcome, of this goes to trial etc... Could be up to 2 years by the time it's resolved. (discovery, subpoenas, testimony etc...)

Are we looking at a player strike and refusal to play? Much bigger than Redskins investigation and that took quite a while and was an internal NFL investigation only. Oy
 
BelichicksBreasts

BelichicksBreasts said:
Unlikely because
giphy.gif

There will be no strikes unless it is cba related
 
fmcowboy

Idk the current climate, is like guilty until proven innocent. The nfl already caved in last year. Look at helmets and all end zones. If folks don't get what they think must be done, I can see some sitting out. Crappy coach and sore loser.
 
fmcowboy

Phin-o-rama said:
Let's hope so. We can't miss the playoffs if there's no season.
That's why I look forward to bye weeks. We can't lose. Lol sad though. Born and raised in Miami. Phins tattoo, 50 years of following this team, just sickening. When we had shula there was no bullygate, cocaine snorting coaches and all this drama. Least penalized team in the NFL. Etc.... This just set us back another 5 years
 
Gsmack_42

Sure they can go on strike it always works out so good. There already turning off some fans with the social justice stuff. Why not turn off more fans with a strike.
 
