NFL survivor pool game ?

SF_Dolphins_Fan
This season, for the first time I have entered an NFL survivor pool, $20 buy-in with a winners pot of $500. For those who may not know the format is to pick a single team each week and if the team you picked wins its game, your entry survives to play again next week. If the team you picked loses its game you are out of the pool. Has anybody here at this forum entered a survivor pool game ?