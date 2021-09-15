 NFL survivor pool game ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL survivor pool game ?

This season, for the first time I have entered an NFL survivor pool, $20 buy-in with a winners pot of $500. For those who may not know the format is to pick a single team each week and if the team you picked wins its game, your entry survives to play again next week. If the team you picked loses its game you are out of the pool. Has anybody here at this forum entered a survivor pool game ?
 
Last week my pick was SF to defeat Detroit. This coming week I am probably going to take Cleveland to beat the Texans. Some survivor pool games allow picking the same team multiple times. The one I entered does not allow picking a single team more than once.
 
