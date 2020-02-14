NFL Updating All Players on CBA Today

NFLPA updating all players on CBA talks After two straight Thursdays of meeting with the one-per-team union representatives, the NFL Players Association has broadened its focus. The NFLPA, this Thursday and Friday, is conducting eight co…

"The league remains hell bent on expanding the regular season by a game; thus, the players can either accept a deal now or let the next year and a half play out before accepting basically the same deal as a lockout imposed by ownership closes in on wiping out game checks. Along the way, the league and the NFLPA could blow a chance to parlay labor peace into new TV deals while the ratings remain high and the economy remains strong."