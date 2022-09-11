NFL Week 1 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks

Week 1 takeaways and big questions: Bad losses for Bengals, Patriots and 49ers Multiple quarterbacks made their debuts in new cities and a wild Bengals-Steelers game ended in OT. Here's what to know from Week 1.

Miami 20, New England 7DolphinsWhat to know: This is Tyreek Hill's offense. Just in case it wasn't obvious before, the Dolphins made it clear things will run through Hill as he made his regular-season debut since being traded to Miami from the Kansas City Chiefs. He was targeted five times in his first eight routes, finishing the game with 94 yards and eight catches on 12 targets. -- Marcel Louis-JacquesAfter struggling to run the ball during training camp and the preseason, how concerning was Miami's performance on the ground Sunday? One of the NFL's worst rushing teams a season ago, the Dolphins registered just 65 yards on 21 carries against the Patriots -- who were the league's 22nd-best run defense in 2021. The difference Sunday for Miami compared to last season is there is now a competent passing game to carry the offense when things aren't working on the ground. As teams come to respect that passing game, the run game should open up; it's not quite time to panic yet. -- Louis-JacquesNext game: at Ravens (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)PatriotsWhat to know: Self-inflicted wounds cost the Patriots in a game that was winnable. They were minus-3 in the turnover differential, and didn't convert on fourth-and-3, which is essentially another turnover. When one of those turnovers is a strip-sack that results in a touchdown, and the other comes in the end zone on a 50-50 ball (in which officials easily could have called defensive pass interference), it hurts that much more. It is often said that before a team can learn how to win, it has to learn how not to lose. That holds true for the Patriots after one game. -- Mike ReissCan the offense improve fast enough to give the team a chance? The Patriots' offense moved the ball -- which was a promising development based on how the preseason went -- but couldn't close things out consistently enough. It was notable that Kendrick Bourne, who was the team's second-leading receiver last year with 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns, didn't play until deep into the fourth quarter. He promptly caught a 41-yard pass down the left sideline. For an offense that is in need of explosiveness, why isn't Bourne playing more? -- Reiss