NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins may be for real; 49ers crack top 10 with Jimmy Garoppolo Pete Prisco is starting to think he might have been wrong about Tua, but a massive test awaits

Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins may be for realThere are those who can't ever admit they are wrong, some of whom I work with here at CBS Sports. (See: tall quarterback who played at Notre Dame.)I am not one of those who can't admit being wrong.So here it goes: I think I might have been wrong about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.Notice the word might. The reason it's there is because even after his amazing six-touchdown performance Sunday to rally the Dolphins from 21 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Baltimore Ravens 42-38, it's just one game.It certainly was a special performance, throwing for 469 yards and those six scores, but doing it against a Ravens defense that was abysmal helped. Having said all that, Tagovailoa was impressive. He picked out the open guys, made timely throws, seemed calm and cool in doing so and had the look of a passer who might just have had his moment that will allow his career to take off.Read more: