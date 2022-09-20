 NFL Week 3 Power Rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Week 3 Power Rankings

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,379
Reaction score
37,148
Location
Bahamas
Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins may be for real

There are those who can't ever admit they are wrong, some of whom I work with here at CBS Sports. (See: tall quarterback who played at Notre Dame.)

I am not one of those who can't admit being wrong.

So here it goes: I think I might have been wrong about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Notice the word might. The reason it's there is because even after his amazing six-touchdown performance Sunday to rally the Dolphins from 21 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Baltimore Ravens 42-38, it's just one game.

It certainly was a special performance, throwing for 469 yards and those six scores, but doing it against a Ravens defense that was abysmal helped. Having said all that, Tagovailoa was impressive. He picked out the open guys, made timely throws, seemed calm and cool in doing so and had the look of a passer who might just have had his moment that will allow his career to take off.

Screenshot_20220920-083056_CBS Sports.jpg

Read more:

www.cbssports.com

NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins may be for real; 49ers crack top 10 with Jimmy Garoppolo

Pete Prisco is starting to think he might have been wrong about Tua, but a massive test awaits
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,225
Reaction score
3,391
This Bills game is really going to be huge for perceptions. If we come out with a W, I think Tua and McDaniel are the story of the season thus far.
 
Riftur

Riftur

Demon
Joined
Nov 19, 2005
Messages
1,857
Reaction score
1,429
This is a pretty good power ranking all things considered. While I think we should be above the Chargers and Rams currently, I can see why the author would give them the benefit of the doubt at this point.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

The Revenge Tour
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
8,236
Reaction score
13,039
Location
Davie, FL
Packers get forgiveness for week 1 two games in? They got their shit pushed in by a team that got their shit pushed in the following week.
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 24, 2014
Messages
2,882
Reaction score
2,541
Marino2.0 said:
This Bills game is really going to be huge for perceptions. If we come out with a W, I think Tua and McDaniel are the story of the season thus far.
Click to expand...
I like this and agree 100%...
Thing is Miami will need neutral Refs on the field and unbelievable play like last week to pull it off. They cannot win this game if its called 1 sided like the last one.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,825
Reaction score
26,370
Personally I’d prefer them to rank us #32. Screw all the analysis guys.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,533
Reaction score
4,172
Marino2.0 said:
This Bills game is really going to be huge for perceptions. If we come out with a W, I think Tua and McDaniel are the story of the season thus far.
Click to expand...

Agreed.

A win here and McDaniel is the early easy favorite for coach of the year.

Also, a win with a good performance from Tua gets him consideration into the MVP TALK IMO.

Can't wait
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom