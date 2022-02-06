NFL's unsung heroes in 2021 season: One player from each AFC team With 32 separate 53-man rosters across the NFL, it's easy for key contributors to fly under the radar. With that in mind, Nick Shook spotlights one unsung hero from each AFC team.

DE · Year 6Ogbah has quietly been an important part of Miami's defense in each of the last two seasons. The edge rusher recorded his second straight campaign with nine sacks in 2021 to go along with 41 tackles -- and he added a bit of a nose for the ball, recording a career-high 12 passes defensed. Ogbah's 54 quarterback pressures were the ninth-most among all edge defenders, per Next Gen Stats, amounting to a QB pressure rate over 11 percent. He added 35 stops and six run stuffs, capping the résumé of a player who has been remarkably consistent in his last two seasons. Time for the pending free agent to cash in on the open market.