Nice analysis on Tindall and Ezukanma at Steelers Depot...

yolli71
I like checking out Steelers Depot each year around draft time b/c their guys do a great job of evaluating prospects. Attached are the links for Tindall and Ezukanma for those who haven't seen this yet. Looks like they thought highly of both!
2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Georgia LB Channing Tindall - Steelers Depot
From now until the 2022 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and...
steelersdepot.com
2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Texas Tech WR Erik Ezukanma - Steelers Depot
From now until the 2022 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and...
steelersdepot.com