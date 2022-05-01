 Nice analysis on Tindall and Ezukanma at Steelers Depot... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nice analysis on Tindall and Ezukanma at Steelers Depot...

yolli71

yolli71

I like checking out Steelers Depot each year around draft time b/c their guys do a great job of evaluating prospects. Attached are the links for Tindall and Ezukanma for those who haven't seen this yet. Looks like they thought highly of both!

