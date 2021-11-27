 Nice! Aqua End Zones for a change at HARD ROCK STADIUM!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nice! Aqua End Zones for a change at HARD ROCK STADIUM!!!

Going Aqua! Love it!
We will be wearing ALL-WHITE unis
Color coordinate White Jerseys boys and girls. I will be wearing my #8 Holland Jersey.
LETS GO DOLPHINS!!!

We have such a great stadium to play in. I love the ROCK!! Its on my list next year I will be attending in 2022. My 40th Anniversary being a Dolphins Fan.
 
