 Nice breakdown of an offense Tua thrived in. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nice breakdown of an offense Tua thrived in.

NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
11,670
Reaction score
14,862
Location
Montreal
There's the clinic video by Sarkasian follwed by a written breakdown of some of the popular plays in the system Tua played under in 2019.

www.burntorangenation.com

Breaking down six base plays in Steve Sarkisian’s offense

Starting with two run-pass options and then building out to hard play-action fakes and the progression passing game, here’s how the new Texas head coach layers his offensive strategy.
www.burntorangenation.com www.burntorangenation.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom