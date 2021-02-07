Nice breakdown of an offense Tua thrived in.

NBP81
Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2008
- Messages
- 11,670
- Reaction score
- 14,862
- Location
- Montreal
There's the clinic video by Sarkasian follwed by a written breakdown of some of the popular plays in the system Tua played under in 2019.
Breaking down six base plays in Steve Sarkisian’s offense
Starting with two run-pass options and then building out to hard play-action fakes and the progression passing game, here’s how the new Texas head coach layers his offensive strategy.
www.burntorangenation.com