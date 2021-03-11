 Nick Saban interview... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nick Saban interview...

Brees vs Culpepper, damn didn’t know how close we actually were.

Skip ahead to 41:00.

 
Even going beyond that issue. He let the defense get old. Missed on several picks jason allen, Ronnie brown etc. It was more than drew brees. There was a lot he admits to getting wrong the drew brees thing was just the final nail. We really just need to move on from it anyways. The brees thing happened and going back to look 14 years later doesn't excuse the other bad decisions we made along the way
 
