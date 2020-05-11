Just watched on youtube the fullgame colts vs dolphins, we won at their house , geeezzz that game was won by Nik Needham folks, the guy had 5 stellar plays and three of them were absolutely crucial for the outcome of the game. the guy was glued all day long to his receiver or TE (ebron) I think this team with Byron Jones, X Howard, the new guy Igby and Needham is absolutely set at CB. some guys are worried about our safeties but not me, the game just evolved and physical safeties that play mostly zone are useless for miami´s scheme that is 90% man to man defense, we utilize CB´s converted to safeties and besides just take a look at the draft no safety was taken in the first round, clear indicator that the position has changed. Needham is a very fine CB and has the potential to be a star.