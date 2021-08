fishfanmiami said: The CB's looked very good even missing our 2 starters



Several nice pass break ups.



Chicago's first first down was just before half time Click to expand...

To me, that was the story of the game.Yes, the offensive line struggled and that needs to be discussed. But the play of the defense, and specifically the secondary, in the first half was really impressive.Needham, Rowe and Iggy all played well in the first half. Davis had excellent deep coverage as well.