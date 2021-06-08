 Niners hit with two season ending injuries during practice | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Niners hit with two season ending injuries during practice

JUSTIN SKULET, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Justin Skule

49ers LT Justin Skule tore his ACL during Monday's practice.​

Skule was the team's first-string left tackle in Trent Williams' absence, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. Fifth round pick LT Jaylon Moore is among the candidates to replace Skule, who will probably miss the entire 2021 season. Skule, 24, is signed through the 2022 season.


TARVARIUS MOOREDB, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Tarvarius Moore

The Athletic's Matt Barrows reports 49ers DB Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles tendon.​

Moore had been playing strong safety before the injury, which will likely end his 2021 season. The Niners' No. 95 pick in the 2018 draft, Moore shifted to safety after playing cornerback in college. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
 
