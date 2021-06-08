Niners hit with two season ending injuries during practice

Feverdream
JUSTIN SKULET, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers LT Justin Skule tore his ACL during Monday's practice.Skule was the team's first-string left tackle in Trent Williams' absence, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. Fifth round pick LT Jaylon Moore is among the candidates to replace Skule, who will probably miss the entire 2021 season. Skule, 24, is signed through the 2022 season.
TARVARIUS MOOREDB, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS