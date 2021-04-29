Niners in play for A-A-Ron?

PhinFan1968
Rumor:
RUMOR: 49ers Have Made A Massive Trade Offer To Packers For QB Aaron Rodgers
If there’s ever a trade that would shake the landscape of the NFL, it’s this one. According to Sports Talk Radio Host Bill Michaels, the San Francisco 49ers have made a massive trade offer to the Green Bay Packers for QB Aaron Rodgers: Last month, the San Francisco 49ers pulled off a Draft trade...
dailysnark.com