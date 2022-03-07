 No Calvin Ridley reunion this year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No Calvin Ridley reunion this year

haha-kid.gif


No wonder he took a "mental leave of absence". Probably sweatin them losses.

IMO....MFer should be banned.
 
left the 2021 season for "mental health" reasons and we hear nothing from or about Ridley until this.....sounds like he was way wrapped up in gambling or just didnt care about his team mates.

I wasn't crazy about giving up trade capital AND giving him a lot of money and now I REALLY hate that idea.

and for that reason....

Im Out Shark Tank GIF by ABC Network
 
That's fine... Amari Cooper has been the target all along. I would love to see him retire as a fin! He's coming to Miami 🤞🙏💫
 
Honest question, why does it matter? Legitimately asking because I don’t know.

He wasn’t playing in the games. And if they’re going to say “well he could’ve made a deal with another player to alter the games outcome” then do they also prohibit players’ family and friends from betting? Because that logic could apply to them as well
 
1

Pete Rose was banned from baseball for life because he bet on games. So Ridley should at least get a 3 year suspension because one year is nothing but a mild slap on the wrist.
 
1

AquaBlissed888 said:
That's fine... Amari Cooper has been the target all along. I would love to see him retire as a fin! He's coming to Miami 🤞🙏💫

He might be coming to Miami to visit his family in the off season but I doubt the Dolphins are going to pay him the money he will want once the Cowboys either trade him or cut him.

I would love for the Dolphins to be able to sign him for $15 million a year but he will likely be looking for $18 million or more a year. With all their other needs, I just don’t see the Dolphins paying him that type of money.
 
