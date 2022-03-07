No Calvin Ridley reunion this year

AquaBlissed888 said: That's fine... Amari Cooper has been the target all along. I would love to see him retire as a fin! He's coming to Miami Click to expand...

He might be coming to Miami to visit his family in the off season but I doubt the Dolphins are going to pay him the money he will want once the Cowboys either trade him or cut him.I would love for the Dolphins to be able to sign him for $15 million a year but he will likely be looking for $18 million or more a year. With all their other needs, I just don’t see the Dolphins paying him that type of money.