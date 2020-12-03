No decision till Sunday for Tua

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he won’t decide until Sunday whether they’re confident Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) can go or if Ryan Fitzpatrick will start.​

He added that Tagovailoa is the starter "if 100 percent healthy", but that caveat leaves an out to start Fitzpatrick yet again on Sunday. The veteran has admittedly been terrific since Week 2, averaging 22 fantasy points per game in his last six starts (and most recently pelting the Jets for 257 yards and two scores). DeVante Parker, who has accrued a 40% target share from Fitzpatrick this year, would slide in as a high-end WR2 if the latter's under center but merely rank as a low-end WR2/3 if Tua is engineering the offense opposite Cincinnati.
 
Lol I get why flores does this and its probably the smart way to go about it. But it bothers me cuz I'm selfish and want to know now.
 
Not trying to be negative here but I doubt Tua starts this week and if he doesn't then maybe he shouldn't start against KC
Yeah this is really disappointing part of our season. On one hand we are 7 and 4 and have a good chance of making the playoffs but the more games tua misses the less experience hes getting. And you're right idk if coming back from a 2 week injury to start against the hottest team in the league is a good idea.
 
Fitzpatrick pelting the Jets LMAO, we should be destroying that team. Fitzpatrick can't beat the better teams, and this year is no different. Maybe it is because it is the Bungles he might start. I hope Tua is at least back before we start playing the better teams. It is Fitz's tendency to turnover the ball that gives us no chance against good teams.
 
This is just making them prepare for 2 QB’s. If Tua was 100% Flo would say the same thing. Flo never says anything about injuries.
I like this and understand the chess match hes trying to play but cant lie its frustrating lol
 
Sounds like someone needs Fitz to start this week. And is trying to influence it.
 
If we need the lowly bengals to prepare for two QB's in order for us to beat them then we're not as good as I was hoping.
It’s just about consistency IMO. It’s just the way Flo operates regardless of opponent.

If Flo was to say, “Tua looks good and is on track to start Sunday” that would be out of character and completely different then the way he’s handled any other injury.
 
