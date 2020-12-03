No decision till Sunday for Tua

Danny
Apr 17, 2003
37,509
50,990
Kissimmee,FL
Lol I get why flores does this and its probably the smart way to go about it. But it bothers me cuz I'm selfish and want to know now.
Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he won’t decide until Sunday whether they’re confident Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) can go or if Ryan Fitzpatrick will start.He added that Tagovailoa is the starter "if 100 percent healthy", but that caveat leaves an out to start Fitzpatrick yet again on Sunday. The veteran has admittedly been terrific since Week 2, averaging 22 fantasy points per game in his last six starts (and most recently pelting the Jets for 257 yards and two scores). DeVante Parker, who has accrued a 40% target share from Fitzpatrick this year, would slide in as a high-end WR2 if the latter's under center but merely rank as a low-end WR2/3 if Tua is engineering the offense opposite Cincinnati.
Yeah this is really disappointing part of our season. On one hand we are 7 and 4 and have a good chance of making the playoffs but the more games tua misses the less experience hes getting. And you're right idk if coming back from a 2 week injury to start against the hottest team in the league is a good idea.Not trying to be negative here but I doubt Tua starts this week and if he doesn't then maybe he shouldn't start against KC
I like this and understand the chess match hes trying to play but cant lie its frustrating lolThis is just making them prepare for 2 QB’s. If Tua was 100% Flo would say the same thing. Flo never says anything about injuries.
It’s just about consistency IMO. It’s just the way Flo operates regardless of opponent.If we need the lowly bengals to prepare for two QB's in order for us to beat them then we're not as good as I was hoping.