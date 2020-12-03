No decision till Sunday for Tua

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he won’t decide until Sunday whether they’re confident Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) can go or if Ryan Fitzpatrick will start.​ He added that Tagovailoa is the starter "if 100 percent healthy", but that caveat leaves an out to start Fitzpatrick yet again on Sunday. The veteran has admittedly been terrific since Week 2, averaging 22 fantasy points per game in his last six starts (and most recently pelting the Jets for 257 yards and two scores). DeVante Parker, who has accrued a 40% target share from Fitzpatrick this year, would slide in as a high-end WR2 if the latter's under center but merely rank as a low-end WR2/3 if Tua is engineering the offense opposite Cincinnati.