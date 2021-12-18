No ESPN On Youtube TV as of 12.17

This happens with different services anytime the networks want to charge more for their programming and the service you are paying for balks at paying the new rate. It will eventually be worked out but once it is, your monthly payment will rise.



Normally these disputes are resolved in a timely manner but if watching the sports programs you might miss if the dispute isn’t resolved quickly. There are always other options to get these networks as long as you are willing to pay the price for these services. Of course you can also put up an outside antenna to receive your locale channels, including ABC but that antenna won’t help with receiving ESPN or the other channels you mentioned.