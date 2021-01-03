All I saw was defensive lineman giving up mid rush, WR dropping passes left and right. A offensive game plan that was no different in the first half then the same game plan that Gailey was getting bashed for all week long and experts saying as well as us to OPEN THINGS UP! He’s just not the guy we need. We need a offensive coordinator with vision. And not a dude who’s 80 and almost dead. Our offense looks like a offense from the 80s. Things have changed.

The defense as over rated all year. Couldn’t stop an offense I think we were line 20th in the league in yards per game. We weren’t a playoff team plain and simple.