No heart

All I saw was defensive lineman giving up mid rush, WR dropping passes left and right. A offensive game plan that was no different in the first half then the same game plan that Gailey was getting bashed for all week long and experts saying as well as us to OPEN THINGS UP! He’s just not the guy we need. We need a offensive coordinator with vision. And not a dude who’s 80 and almost dead. Our offense looks like a offense from the 80s. Things have changed.
The defense as over rated all year. Couldn’t stop an offense I think we were line 20th in the league in yards per game. We weren’t a playoff team plain and simple.
 
56 points given up. And about half was to backups in a game that meant everything to us and not them. What a terrible way to head into the off season.
 
FINatic054 said:
no heart is on the coach
 
Feels like the defense just said **** it when they knew the offense wasn't going to do anything. Offense deserves all the hate for being painfully bad
 
No Heart??? You can't be serious. I have seen a lot of moronic post today, but this one takes the cake. This team has been all heart this season. The roster is still out manned in most games they play yet they won 10 games and doubled the winning output from last year. Miami was boat raced today by arguably the best team in the NFL. If it wasn't for the hail Murray they would have won 10 in a row. They have won the last 6 games by double digits. Miami had a bad game but to say no heart is a complete joke of a post...
 
dolfaneric12 said:
That’s what it felt like. An entire season of covering for the offense must be exhausting. Honestly can’t even blame them.
 
FINatic054 said:
No heart??? Ok, another poster who didn’t watch Dolphin games this season..

I will say that people overrated this defense, I was never sold on them although I was thankful for what they gave us. But they never stopped good offenses this year. But no heart???? Hahaha please
 
