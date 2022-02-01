No Justin Herbert on Dolphins - It is Mario Cristobal’s Fault!

I do not like having to write this thread, as I am not a big fan of Chris Grier. Grier has missed on too many 1st round picks and OL picks. This years draft was good, but his overall body of drafting work is not very good. That said I can’t blame Grier for picking Tua over Justin Herbert. I have been a Dolphins fan since 1974 (Sea of Hands game vs Oakland killed me as little kid). I also attended the University of Oregon and still live in Eugene, Oregon. Thus, I attend all of the Duck football games.



I saw Justin Herbert his true freshman year when Mark Helfrich was the coach playing at California Berkeley and he had 6 TDs and 1 Pick. Honestly, after that game I thought he was the next Dan Marino (and maybe he is the way he is now playing). Herbert played great in many games that year as true freshman (right out of high school). Then Helfrich was fired and we hired “Slick” Willie Taggart for one year, he left for FSU so we hired Mario Cristobal internally who was the OL coach.



For those of you who are both Dolphins fans and University of Miami fans, I feel sorry for you. It has been tough sledding being a Dolphins fan the past 40 years, so you don’t need the pain with your college team too. Mario Cristobal was well liked as a person at Oregon, and he is a really good recruiter, but he is not a good coach. He is way too conservative. He has the mentality of an OL, which he was at the U of M. He killed the excitement of Oregon football with its trademark high powered offense that the entire country witnessed from 2008-2014. Cristobal's last two years Oregon was barely beating teams with inferior talent. It got so bad some fans were booing his play calling. I had never seen that at Autzen Stadium. He had one big win vs Ohio State this year, but that was about it. When he first became head coach he told Oregon fans he would embrace the high scoring Oregon offense, but he never did. Thus, Justin Herbert never got to fully show his skills in Cristobal’s very conservative offense. As we tend to remember what is most recent, I wasn’t sure how Justin would be as an NFL player prior to the draft because he didn’t look that spectacular (like his freshman year) because Cristobal was holding him back.



Thus, I actually thought that Tua was the better pick than Herbert; even though Herbert is 6'5", has a super strong arm, runs a 4.70 second 40 yard dash and was a 4.0 student with a biology degree. Oregon fans did like Cristobal because of his character and good recruiting, but he was wearing out his welcome with his stale offense. I just thought Dolphin fans might find this an interesting perceptive from a fellow Dolphin fan who watched all of Herbert’s college football games. And if you are also a University of Miami football fan, I hope Cristobal changes his ways. However, it appears he is already having a difficult time assembling a group of offensive assistant coaches, as word on the street is that many coaches believe he wants to micro-mange them into his conservative style of offensive play and don't want to work for him.



I just hope Tua works out and is at least an above average NFL QB. Did you want Herbert or Tua prior to the draft? Be honest.