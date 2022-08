andyahs said: Love the wind up to opening day. Especially when we have something to look forward to. Expecting big things this year. Click to expand...

We should be. It's practice, I get it, but we're returning our full defense with Phillips and Holland coming into year two. That defense was a killer in the back half last year and if it was extrapolated out for a full season could have been the top D last year. Our offense with Tua is looking very strong against them. So at nine days into TC, we have a lot to be excited about.