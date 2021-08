Our RBs are mediocre. I think Flores and Co are trying to fix the line first and go from there. They literally thought to themselves "if these guys can block effectively for this group of RBs, they will be able to make anyone ball out"



Or...



And this is the most likely situation, which all signs point to the last 2 years. They have mismanaged the running situation. U less they meant to be one of the worst rushing teams last year and doing the bare minimum to change what we already had. Do you know what the definition of doing the same thing over and expecting different results?