 No Tua tonight | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

No Tua tonight

Kadiddlehopper

Kadiddlehopper

Charter Member of the Dolphin's Fan Club
Joined
Dec 15, 2004
Messages
4,140
Reaction score
92
Location
Sebastian, Fl
C

cwaller12

Rookie
Joined
Aug 18, 2010
Messages
35
Reaction score
26
You guys understand this guy has put his hand up (finger) to play. He WANTS to play and has done everything he can to convince the coaches and medico's of that.

Please funnel all your angst to our TOXIC, JOKE of a head coach. This is all him controlling this narrative that Tua's a bust and he never wanted him. Please lose by 40 and get rid of the bum for good.
 
P

Pneumo

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2015
Messages
7
Reaction score
8
I have to admit, I was a Tua supporter….but I can’t back this guy anymore. Based on results, it’s always something…
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Second String
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
1,909
Reaction score
1,510
I certainly don’t know how much pain and discomfort he has but it does make me wonder if tua at 90% 80% etc. whatever number is not good enough to start
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,340
Reaction score
1,752
Age
33
Location
Baltimore, MD
Active for the game but won’t start. Fireable offense for the GM, HC, and about everyone else in the FO.

You are basically saying he can hand the ball off and that’s it. So if jacoby decides to scramble since he thinks he is Vick in his prime, and gets hurt, we have no game plan except to take our 30th ranked running game and run clock until we lose.

Fire them all
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom