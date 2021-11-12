No Tua tonight

Kadiddlehopper
Report: Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins in Thursday Night Football - ProFootballTalk
Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins in Thursday Night Football, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports. Tua Tagovailoa will back up Brissett as the former first-round choice continues to recover from a fractured middle finger on his throwing (left) hand. Tagovailoa was listed as questionable...
