CRIOS said: Does the signing of Noah Igbinoghene° mean the end of Howard - in a Dolphins uniform - next year (2021-22)? Curious.



°If it works out with him; he does his expected role well. Click to expand...

If Howard plays like he always played, and doesn't miss too much time with injury, expect him to be here a good long while.You should always be drafting good corners, regardless of how great your two starting boundary corners are.