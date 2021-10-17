 Nobody is talking about this | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nobody is talking about this

Nobody is talking about this. Flores stupidly called timeout with 5 seconds left. Giving the Jags the option for a 62 yard fg or going for it on 4th and 8. If we’re going to call timeout you call it immediately after the 3rd down play. There would’ve been 13 seconds left and there would be too much time left for the Jags to justify going for it, because if they have a blown blocking assignment, or poor snap, the Dolphins could get the ball back with their own chance of running one play to get in fg range. This was an absolutely mind blowing and egregious coaching decision. I’ve been all in on Flores, but now I’ll take a wait and see approach and won’t lose sleep if he’s fired.
 
Yea seriously - radio should be interesting tomorrow as they try to put the positive spin on this **** show
 
No he called a timeout. I went back and looked. We had 1 timeout left on 3rd down and we didn’t have one to ice the kicker
 
No doubt but will be really hard to put a positive spin on this loss
 
I was going to post the same thing.. the 3rd down play ended with 12 seconds to go.. call timeout right there.. totally agree with you..
 
He should fire himself, he sucks.
 
