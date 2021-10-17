Nobody is talking about this. Flores stupidly called timeout with 5 seconds left. Giving the Jags the option for a 62 yard fg or going for it on 4th and 8. If we’re going to call timeout you call it immediately after the 3rd down play. There would’ve been 13 seconds left and there would be too much time left for the Jags to justify going for it, because if they have a blown blocking assignment, or poor snap, the Dolphins could get the ball back with their own chance of running one play to get in fg range. This was an absolutely mind blowing and egregious coaching decision. I’ve been all in on Flores, but now I’ll take a wait and see approach and won’t lose sleep if he’s fired.