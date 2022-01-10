 Nomination: 2021 FinHeaven Lounge Champion | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nomination: 2021 FinHeaven Lounge Champion

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
51,032
Reaction score
115,500
1641793374507.png


The lounge battle is a little different. All year we choose Carnac Lounge Posters of the Month.

Guys that won 2 of these are automatically in the battle

ONole1 , RedFive , Richmond Web and GreenDolphinSt are in

There is only one more spot available unless we have a tie then both will be in

As a reminder OzFin won it last year

You can nominate up to three members to join this group to compete for the title of Lounge Champ
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
51,032
Reaction score
115,500
Oz
Thumper
Loco

Not sure Oz last years winner has time so if he drops out I'll name another
 
ONole1

ONole1

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2006
Messages
9,198
Reaction score
26,268
Age
55
Location
Orlando
Loco
Thumper
Durango_95

I had to edit as I don't read instructions well, and nominated five. Doesn't mean the others I had in there didn't don't deserve it, except that Oz guy...LOL
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom