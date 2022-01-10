Nomination: 2021 FinHeaven Lounge Champion

fishfanmiami
The lounge battle is a little different. All year we choose Carnac Lounge Posters of the Month.
Guys that won 2 of these are automatically in the battle
ONole1 , RedFive , Richmond Web and GreenDolphinSt are in
There is only one more spot available unless we have a tie then both will be in
As a reminder OzFin won it last year
You can nominate up to three members to join this group to compete for the title of Lounge Champ