 Nomination: Best Draft Forum Poster | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nomination: Best Draft Forum Poster

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Go Fins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
42,205
Reaction score
81,666
1610823254033.png
This award is for the person you feel has contributed the best analysis or in-depth informative posts in the draft forum. Who do you think was the draft guru of 2020?

The nomination process is simple. Type in the name of the person/persons you are nominating. Each member may nominate up to three posters. Please keep the comments to a minimum as this will help streamline the process. The top three in votes will receive a nomination to advance to the final round. Posters will then vote to pick a winner in that final round.

All nominations must be in by Saturday, Jan 23rd
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom