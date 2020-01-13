Nomination: FinHeaven Man Of The Year

This one is special guys. Nominees for this award should be posters or staff members who have gone over and above to help others and show generosity and kindness to other members.
Humor is a must plus the ability to positively affect those around him.
This poster can come from any forum so put some thought into it.

The nomination process is simple. Type in the name of the person/persons you are nominating. Each member may nominate up to five posters. You may state why you think your nominees are deserving of being nominated for this award. The top five in votes will receive a nomination to advance to the final round. Posters will then vote to pick a winner in that final round.

All nominations must be in by January 25th



Having been previously honored, the following members are not eligible for nomination:

WildBill3
Bumpus
Fishfanmiami
Fin fan in Cali

This is kind of like Finheaven's Hall Of Fame so give it some thought and nominate up to five outstanding members.
 
Marino for all the stuff he's done for other posters. Half the people here have sigs he painstakingly made for them

NY8123 for all he's done for me personally and for the Lounge and site in general
The fixer would be a great choice

Vaark who personally was responsible for helping rejuvenate the lounge with all his great threads and input

I'll add 2 more later
 
