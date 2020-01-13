Nomination: Lounge Champ

This award is for the person you feel contributed the best quality, originality, informative posts and/or something that made you feel they are deserving of the award for 2019 for posts in the Lounge forum.



The nomination process is simple. Type in the name of the person/persons you are nominating. Each member may nominate up to five posters. Please keep the comments to a minimum as this will help streamline the process. The top five in votes will receive a nomination to advance to the final round. Posters will then vote to pick a winner in that final round.



All nominations must be in by January 25th



Guys this is the only award competition that is actually a March Madness-style knock down drag out battle to the end and is always the funniest and most entertaining one to view or participate in so nominate your favorite Lounge posters.