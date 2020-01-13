Nomination: News Hound

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Head em up , move em out
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
33,515
Reaction score
53,337
This award is for the person you feel contributed the most by bringing breaking news, informative posts and information to the forum. Who's your pick for the 2019 News Hound?

The nomination process is simple. Type in the name of the person/persons you are nominating. Each member may nominate up to three posters. Please keep the comments to a minimum as this will help streamline the process. The top three in votes will receive a nomination to advance to the final round. Posters will then vote to pick a winner in that final round.

All nominations must be in by January 25th
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
9,279
Reaction score
7,618
Location
Montreal
ChambersWI
Albert
Pandarilla (Who posts his own content, which is very entertainning)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom