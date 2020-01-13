Nomination: Sports Authority

This award is for the person you feel contributed the best quality posts in the following forums: College Sports, General NFL, Other Sports, Fantasy Sports and Beasts of the AFC East. Which outstanding poster do you think is the best sports fanatic in 2019?



The nomination process is simple. Type in the name of the person/persons you are nominating. Each member may nominate up to three posters. Please keep the comments to a minimum as this will help streamline the process. The top three in votes will receive a nomination to advance to the final round. Posters will then vote to pick a winner in that final round.



All nominations must be in by January 25th