Nomination: Sports Authority

This award is for the person you feel contributed the best quality posts in the following forums: College Sports, General NFL, Other Sports, Fantasy Sports and Beasts of the AFC East. Which outstanding poster do you think is the best sports fanatic in 2020 ?



The nomination process is simple. Type in the name of the person/persons you are nominating. Each member may nominate up to three posters. Please keep the comments to a minimum as this will help streamline the process. The top three in votes will receive a nomination to advance to the final round. Posters will then vote to pick a winner in that final round.



All nominations must be in by Saturday Jan 23rd