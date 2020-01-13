Nomination: Thread Of The Year

This award is your choice for what you feel was the best thread of the year.

*Please limit nominations to threads that were actually started in 2019



The nomination process is simple. Type in the name of the thread/threads you are nominating (if you like, you may add the OP's name). Each member may nominate up to three threads. Please keep the comments to a minimum as this will help streamline the process. The top three in votes will receive a nomination to advance to the final round. Posters will then vote to pick a winner in that final round.



All nominations must be in by January 25th