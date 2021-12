Looks like Tua isn't getting much protection...lolSeriously though, do you know the problem? I don't want to hear the OL sucks ... I don't believe these players made it this far sucking at their positionsIs it the scheme? The coaching (teaching) or lack thereof? Is it changing from a Fitz style qb to a RPO type?I read posts that want such and such FA but we do get FA's and they don't quite live up to the rep. I'm not sold any FA can come in and magically make a difference that suddenly makes our line block better as a unit.