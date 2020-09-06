Normal splits

Jssanto

What are the routine Roster number of players by position group?
Do most teams keep 8 or 9 OLman for example?
We have only three DEs. Seems low.
We also seem heavy at RB, tho I know Cox has done some TE work. I also think they like Cox for his blocking that the Ol may well need.
 
I’m thinking we don’t get hung up with Position names on this Defense.. Van Noy Van Ginkel will come down and play a hybrid DE.. plus Wilkins and Davis can kick out and play Heavy Ends.. That’s why Versatility is so important to Flores.
 
