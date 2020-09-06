Normal splits

Jssanto
What are the routine Roster number of players by position group?
Do most teams keep 8 or 9 OLman for example?
We have only three DEs. Seems low.
We also seem heavy at RB, tho I know Cox has done some TE work. I also think they like Cox for his blocking that the Ol may well need.
