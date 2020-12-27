Though obviously what we needed more then anything in the way of a Giants improbable victory over the Ravens...still not a bad day.



The Steelers win, the Jets win, and the Bengals win.



With the Jets and Steelers winning, if Miami beats the Bills next week, the Browns will need to lose against the Steelers, and the Colts will need to lose to the Jags who beat the Colts week one.



The Browns beating the Steelers will be tough, but the game with Jags vs Colts could be tougher then people expect.



With the Jets winning (Jags are now guaranteed the #1 pick), and Jags having nothing to play for other then self respect, expect the Jags to leave nothing on the field against the Colts.



If Jags, Steelers, and Dolphins win next week, I believe Miami moves up to the #5 position.