Not a bad day

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
14,686
Reaction score
5,983
Location
NJ
Though obviously what we needed more then anything in the way of a Giants improbable victory over the Ravens...still not a bad day.

The Steelers win, the Jets win, and the Bengals win.

With the Jets and Steelers winning, if Miami beats the Bills next week, the Browns will need to lose against the Steelers, and the Colts will need to lose to the Jags who beat the Colts week one.

The Browns beating the Steelers will be tough, but the game with Jags vs Colts could be tougher then people expect.

With the Jets winning (Jags are now guaranteed the #1 pick), and Jags having nothing to play for other then self respect, expect the Jags to leave nothing on the field against the Colts.

If Jags, Steelers, and Dolphins win next week, I believe Miami moves up to the #5 position.
 
NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
3,782
Reaction score
1,669
Age
50
Location
Staten Island, NY
So there's still no scenario that the Dolphins can lose and back in I suppose? Such as being tied with the other 10-6 teams that may result?
 
That I do not know yet, I know there must be, just don't know them yet.

It gets very confusing, so the two that are most obvious are...Miami wins, or the Ravens lose.
 
ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
983
Reaction score
2,030
Age
31
Location
New York
Looks like the Jags locked in the #1 overall pick. Jets playing like they don’t want to pick a QB at #2. Kind of feels like the year Miami won garbage games at the end and missed out on Luck.
 
